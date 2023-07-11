Heat waves hit US, effects of dry-heat wave in 10 points

Heatwave baking the US Southwest A light rail train downtown during a heatwave in Phoenix, Arizona, US, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. A massive heat wave will build in the southern US and expand into the Pacific Northwest this week, with temperatures in the Southwest rising to as much as 120F (49C) on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Photographer: Ash Ponders/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

A punishing dry-heat wave is baking the US Southwest, with temperatures soaring to triple digits in some areas.

The heat wave is expected to last for several days, and health officials are warning people to take precautions to stay safe.

In California, temperatures could touch 120 degrees in some areas.

In Arizona, Phoenix is expected to see its longest period of 110-degree high temperatures on record.

And in Texas, the heat will combine with humidity to push heat indexes into dangerous territory.

A heat index of 105 or higher is considered dangerous, and can lead to heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and other heat-related illnesses.

Health officials are urging people to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day. They are also warning people to be aware of the signs of heat-related illness, and to seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms.

Here are the 10 points you need to know about the recent heat wave:

Flash flooding: The heaviest rain is expected in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

Hurricane activity: The lack of hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin is due to a number of factors, including strong wind shear and cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures. No tropical cyclones are expected to form in the next five days.

Record-breaking heat: The heat wave is being caused by a high-pressure system that is sitting over the western and central US. Temperatures are expected to touch 100F for the next few days.

Wildfires: The largest fire is the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which has scorched over 200,000 acres and is only 5% contained.

Drought: The drought is being caused by a lack of rainfall in the western US. With 90% of the region experiencing some sort of drought. It is impacting water supplies, agriculture, wildlife, and recreation.

Lightning: The lightning strikes have caused damage to property and injuries to people. In Alabama where a heritage house was destroyed after being hit by lightning.

Smoke: The smoke from wildfires and fireworks has reduced air quality and visibility in some areas.

Windstorm: The windstorm at Yellowstone National Park caused damage to buildings and trees. The wind gusts reached up to 70 mph at some locations.

Rain: The rain in the eastern US is expected to continue through Wednesday.

Sunshine: The sunshine and pleasant weather in the eastern US are expected to continue on Thursday. Temperatures will be near or slightly below average for this time of the year.