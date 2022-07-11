Heavy rain hits parts of Pakistan, roads flooded in affected cities | Videos
- At least 57 people, including women and children, were killed in the southern province of Balochistan, authorities were quoted as saying by local media.
Dozens were reported killed and hundreds were left homeless after torrential rain hit parts of Pakistan, leading to intense floods. In Karachi, the largest city of the country, streets have remained inundated for the past few days, while in Balochistan, the rains caused extreme devastation.
Eight dams burst and at least 57 people, including women and children, were killed in the southern province of Balochistan, after being swept away in flood waters, according to Ziaullah Langove, the disaster and home affairs advisor to the province's chief minister.
Local reports said there was a severe traffic jam at Qayyumabad Chowrangi, Akhtar Colony, and Defense Mor in the city. On Korangi Road and the PIDC Signal Chowk, people had to commute through two-feet-deep water as the roads were flooded.
Several other roads and underpasses were also shut due to the waterlogging.
Photos and videos from the rain-hit cities in Pakistan were being widely circulated on social media platforms. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.
Watch:
Pakistan's Navy has been quoted as saying by local media it was joining efforts to evacuate citizens and deliver rations and fresh water in Balochistan.
In north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, two people died and four others were injured in a house collapse caused by the heavy monsoon rains, a district official was quoted as saying.
Pakistan faced the worst floods in memory in 2010, which displaced nearly 20 million people, with damage to infrastructure running into billions of dollars and huge swathes of crops destroyed. One fifth of the country was inundated due to rains that year.
