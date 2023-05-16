Here is why ‘76th Tony Awards’ will not be televised this year

Tony Awards won't be televised this year as the Writers Guild of America(WGA) have denied a request for a strike waiver from the show’s producers. As per a report by Variety, the waiver request was filed with the WGA last week.

As per the report, actress Ariana DeBose who was set to return as host, will cancel if the strike is still on. The actress was quite excited about her return as host when it was announced on April 12.

“I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen,” DeBose had said.

“Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!,” she had added.

As per the schedule announced, the 76th Tony Awards ceremony was set to take place on June 11, 2023 at the United Palace in New York’s Washington Heights. The ceremony was advertised to start at 8 p.m. ET and air live on CBS, as well as the streaming service Paramount+.

The nominations for this year's awards was announced on May 2. With 13 nominations including best musical, “Some Like It Hot” was the hot favourite this year.

"Shucked" and " & Juliet" garnered nine nominations, closely followed by "Kimberly Akimbo" securing eight. The highly acclaimed revival of "A Doll's House," featuring Jessica Chastain in the lead, amassed eight nominations, as did Tom Stoppard's thought-provoking play "Leopoldstadt" and the biting political satire "Ain't No Mo'."

Meanwhile, the Tonys management committee have a meeting on Monday to decide next steps.

