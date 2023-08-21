Here's a look at Covid-19 restrictions across US states following end of public health emergency

The Covid-19 pandemic had led to health departments across the US to issue orders on the status of businesses, schools and public services. After the vaccinations began, some restrictions were lifted, and others were loosened.

A 50 years old and immunocompromised resident receives a second booster shot of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Waterford, Michigan, U.S., April 8, 2022 (REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Even into 2023, some states and local governments maintained masking orders and other restrictions for public employees and health care workers. Most of these orders, however, had lapsed by May 11. This was when COVID-19 public health emergency ended. Here is a look at the restrictions in 10 states, among others.

Alabama

Local governments, schools and businesses are barred from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for admission, or for receiving goods or services. State executive branch agencies cannot penalise individuals or businesses for not complying with President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Read more here.

Alaska

As per an order issued by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, executive branch departments are not allowed to order anyone to provide proof of vaccination to travel to or around the state. Read more here.

Connecticut

State employees and staff at schools and childcare facilities no longer face a vaccine mandate as it ended in April 2022. Most of Gov. Ned Lamont's COVID-related executive orders have already expired. Health care facilities, long-term care facilities and shelters do not need to use face-covering any longer. Read more here.

Florida

As per a legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 11, businesses, government bodies and educational institutions are barred from requiring COVID-19 vaccination or testing for employment, entry or provision of services. Read more here.

Hawaii

State employees no longer have to show proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing for travel to Hawaii. The statewide mask mandate has also been lifted. Read more here.

Idaho

Most public and private employers are prohibited from imposing vaccine mandates on employees. Government entities, businesses and venues are also not allowed to ask for proof of vaccination to allow someone to enter a premises or receive services. Read more here.

Indiana

State and local governments are banned from requiring vaccine passports, according to a bill signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Read more here.

Kansas

As per a bill signed by Gov. Laura Kelly, employers that mandate vaccines are required to allow for a medical or religious exemption. Read more here.

Michigan

According to a state budget law enacted in September 2021, publicly funded agencies are prohibited from requiring employees or customers to be vaccinated. Read more here.

Minnesota

In May 2022, a requirement for state employees to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing expired. Read more here.