Here's one skill Meghan Markle wants her children to master

Meghan Markle has revealed that she hopes her children, four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet, will take up skiing someday. She said she hopes they would do so during the next Invictus Games set to be held in Canada in 2025. Meghan herself is not a skier.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands on April 15, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly said in a conversation with Bridget Bridge, the wife of an IG25 board member, that she wanted her children to learn skiing. "Meghan said that she really wanted her children to learn to ski and that maybe Whistler was the ideal place,” Bridget told The Mirror. "She said she didn’t ski so we told her they must come and learn.”

Many members of the royal family are known for having an inclination towards skiing, including Prince William and Princess Kate. Previously, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who know the sport very well, travelled to a ski resort called Courchevel in the French Alps.

Princess Diana was another royal who loved skiing. She would often ski in locations such as Liechtenstein and Klosters in Switzerland. She would take Harry and William along, and it is believed that the two men may have mastered the skill this way. Diana died after a car carrying her and Dodi al-Fayed crashed in Paris’s Pont de L’Alma tunnel on August 31, 1997.

Prince Harry asked to ‘give notice’ to visit King Charles

Meanwhile, it has been alleged that Harry must "give notice" to visit his father, King Charles, after he was denied a room at Windsor Castle this month. Harry has lived with his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children, in Montecito, California, since they stepped down as royals back in 2020.

Harry had sought a royal accommodation and security from his father’s office for a night, when he stopped for his appearance at a September 7 charity event named the 2023 WellChild Awards, in West London. At the time, his request was denied. The reason for the refusal was that the family’s properties in Windsor or the capital city were unavailable for his stay back then. The Queen died on September 8, 2022.

It has now been revealed that if Harry wants to stay at Windsor Castle when he returns to the UK in January, he will be required to give "suitable warning," The Telegraph reported. Buckingham Palace reportedly also told him that he would have to put in a "formal request" if she wished to visit his father.