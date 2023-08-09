Here's Prince Harry's message to Japan as he arrives at Tokyo airport ahead of Sports Value Summit

Prince Harry landed in Japan ahead ofa summit about sport, community and philanthropy, telling reporters it was "good to see you again.” Harry was seen at the city's Haneda Airport, notably without his wifeMeghan Markle. He donned a black shirt and a dark cap.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain June 7, 2023 (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Footage from Japanese TV network ANN News shows Harry walking through the terminal alongside Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras. "How do you like to be in Japan for the first time in four years?" a reporter asked Harry. “Good to see you again,” Harry replied.

Harry will reportedly be attending a fundraising Sentebale Polo Cup match in Singapore with Nacho this week, to help young people affected by HIV/Aids. Harry had said last month, “The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale's vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our clubs and camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV. In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle."

‘Lots of fans waiting for Harry’

Omid Scobie, co-author of Harry and Meghan's biography ‘Finding Freedom,’ shared a video of the Duke’s arrival. “Prince Harry arrives at Haneda Airport, Tokyo. Tomorrow he will take part in the philanthropy-focused @ISPSHanda Sports Value Summit. ISPS, a Japanese non-profit, is sponsor of the Sentebale Polo Cup (which Harry will be joining in Singapore on Aug 12),” Omid wrote.

Omid added in the same thread, “Lots of fans waiting for Harry in arrivals. The Royal Family have always had a big following in Japan (especially Princess Diana) and interest in the Sussexes continues to be strong. Fun fact: Finding Freedom is one of the few royal books to get a full Japanese release!”

Harry is set to attendthe ISPS (International Sports Promotion Society) Sports Values Summit "Special Edition". He is expected to join a panel discussion with former New Zealand rugby player Dan Carter. Dan is notably an ambassador for sponsor of the polo cup, ISPS Handa.

The last time Harry was in Japan was in November 2019. At the time, he attended the Rugby World Cup Final between England and South Africa in Yokohama.