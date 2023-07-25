‘They weren’t interested’: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's neighbour went to welcome them, was turned away by guard

A neighbour of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has recalled how he was snubbed outside their Montecito mansion. Back in 2020, Harry and Meghan moved into their $14.5million house. They now live there with Archie and Lilibet, their two children. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York on July 18, 2022 (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Frank McGinity, 88, a US Navy veteran, was the pair’s neighbour. He said that he tried to welcome them with a gift, but was met with disrespect. Frank wrote in a chapter of his memoir ‘Get Off Your Street,’ "I have a big house next to Harry and Meghan’s property and I live in the guest house while renting the main house out on Airbnb."

"Harry and Meghan live on old McCormick property and I went up to their gate with the films on a CD, but they weren’t interested,” Frank said, adding that the guard turned him away and asked him to leave the property. “The gate guy turned me away and wouldn’t take the film, just saying ‘they’re not interested.’ I was trying to be neighbourly."

He added, "We don’t see them very much around here. It’s surprising they came here. People are typically older."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may consider moving to a new home

Harry and Meghan may be considering moving to a new Los Angeles home, a source has claimed. The pair may be planning to buy a property in Malibu three years after moving to their current home in Montecito.

A source said that discussions are at an early stage at present, but the couple is keen on moving closer to central Los Angeles. It can take as long as three hours to travel to the Hollywood city from their current £11.4million mansion.

"Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest," the source told the Express. "They have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what’s there."

The source added, “And Meghan knows parts of the region from being there as a kid. It is uncertain if they will sell Montecito or just add a Malibu spot to buy. The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME."

In an attempt to relaunch her career, Meghan reportedly signed with the William Morris Endeavour (WME) Talent Agency earlier this year. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel is reportedly representing her.

The source said, "Being close to Beverly Hills and LA where the deals are done is smart. And of course there is a real Malibu scene where major stars, producers and studio executives all hang out, socialize and get deals done during dinner and beach parties.”