Hezbollah targets Israeli naval and intelligence bases with over 160 projectiles

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Sunday fired around 160 projectiles into Israel, targeting the capital, Tel Aviv, and a naval base in the southern part of the country, news agency AFP quoted. An Israeli bomb squad policeman carries the remains of a rocket that was fired from Lebanon in Kibbutz Kfar Blum, northern Israel Sunday Nov. 24, 2024.(AP)

The Iran-backed Shia militant group said in a statement it “launched, for the first time, an aerial attack using a swarm of attack drones on the Ashdod naval base”.

Later, the militant group also fired “a barrage of advanced missiles and a swarm of attack drones” at a "military target" in Tel Aviv and also launched a barrage of missiles at the Glilot army intelligence base in the city's suburbs.

Hezbollah's response comes after a week of persistent Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, which killed over 63 people so far. The attack also killed Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afif.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, in a speech on Wednesday, said the group's response to recent Israeli attacks on Beirut “must be expected in central Tel Aviv”.

Speaking to AFP, Israeli Army sources confirmed the attack but refused to comment on the specifics or Hezbollah's claims. Medical agencies reported that at least 11 people were wounded, including a man in a “moderate to serious” condition.

The Israeli Army said air raid sirens were sounded in several regions under attack to alert the residents to seek safety. “Approximately 160 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation have crossed from Lebanon into Israel,” the Army added.

Israeli attacks have also targeted the Lebanese Army, which is not a party to the war between Hezbollah and Israel.

On Sunday, one Lebanese soldier was killed, and 18 others were injured when Israel attacked a Lebanese army centre in Amriyeh. Authorities said 19 Lebanese soldiers have been killed in the last two months of deadly Israeli attacks.

According to the Lebanese health ministry, more than 3,500 people have been killed, and more than 15,000 have been wounded in Israel's aerial bombardment. The fighting has displaced about 1.2 million, or a quarter of Lebanon’s population.

Since September 23, Israel has intensified its Lebanon air campaign, later sending in ground troops after nearly a year of limited exchanges of fire initiated by Hezbollah in support of its ally, Hamas, after the Palestinian group's October 7 attack last year, which sparked the Gaza war.

