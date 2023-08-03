Highest-paid women's soccer stars, is US in lead here as well?

All eyes are on the TV sets and phone screens as the FIFA Women's World Cup progresses in New Zealand. But have you ever wondered how much do these players make for all the hard work they put in. The world's top ten highest-paid athletes amass a jaw-dropping $1.11 billion. American adolescents are encouraged to participate in as many sports as possible.

After two straight Women's World Cup titles, the team is attempting to win their third title in a row.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the soccer world, the U.S. Womens' Soccer Team has dominated the space for decades. After two straight Women's World Cup titles, the team is attempting to win their third title in a row, while facing off with Norway, Spain, England and other teams in a hot battle on the pitch.

As the team prepares to face off against Sweden on Sunday, take a look at the highest-paid women soccer players in the world.

It's no surprise that almost all of them are from the US with the top 2 being just a million apart!

Not only do these players earn the most they have become go-to faces for brand endorsements, appearances, licensing deals and other business ventures.

Alex Morgan, the co-captain of the USWNT (U.S. Women's National Team) has a record of On-Field earnings amounting to $0.8 million added by her Off-Field earning of $6.3 million, totalling to about $7.1 million. She has a strong list of endorsements under her belt, including Hublot, Coca-Cola's Body armor, and Anheuser-Busch's Michelob Ultra, which featured her in a Super Bowl commercial alongside other stars including Serena Williams and Brian Cox from the television show Succession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Megan Rapinoe is enjoying the good luck rains. Last July, she became the first soccer player to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her social advocacy. Her net worth totals $7 million, along with her partnership in ventures like Happy Viking and A Touch More. Watch out for Megan as she plays what she has said will be her last world cup.

11 of the 15 spots on the list are claimed by players that hail the U.S. and are proud bearers of the American nationality.

Ada Herberg from Norway, Chloe Kelly from England and Sam Kerr from Australia find themselves in a tie for the 11th spot with similar earnings of $1.2 million.

Apart from being the first-ever recipient of the Ballon d'Or Fe`minin, Herberg endorses for brands like Nike, Hublot and Danone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kelly reached new fame as she scored the winning goal in the UEFA Women's Euro final and can be seen featured in a Calvin Klein campaign alongside Alex Morgan.

Kerr was one of the four players depicted in a soccer-themed LEGO set but sadly stays away from Australia's home World Cup due to a calf injury.

With FIFA's hopes of eliminating the World Cup gender pay gap by the 2027 women's tournament, lists like these keep the viewers and lovers of the game optimistic.