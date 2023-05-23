High-stake debt ceiling negotiations: Biden and McCarthy seek resolution amid mounting tensions

U.S. President Joe Biden and White House Speaker Kevin McCarthy engaged in a crucial one-on-one meeting on Monday to address the pressing issue of avoiding a potentially catastrophic government debt default.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks to reporters outside his office at the Capitol following a meeting with President Joe Biden on May 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. McCarthy characterized today's debt limit negotiations as more productive than previous sessions. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The talks, held at the White House, were described as "productive" by both parties, although significant disagreements continue to hinder the possibility of reaching a conclusion.

The urgency of the meeting arose due to the approaching of the 11th hour, June 1 deadline set by the US Treasury for Congress to authorize further borrowing. President Biden had to even cut short his trip to Asia to prioritize resolving the impasse ahead of this critical date.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed his view on the discussion, stating, "I felt we had a productive discussion. We don't have an agreement yet, but I did feel the discussion was productive in areas (where) we have differences of opinion." He further emphasized their commitment to finding a resolution, mentioning that negotiators would work tirelessly to bridge the gaps.

Debt limits are raised periodically to cover existing approved loans, but House Republicans are now demanding significant spending cuts to address the nation's substantial $31.8 trillion debt as a condition for averting a default.

The 46th U.S. President approached the meeting with optimism, stating, "I am optimistic we are going to make some progress." He acknowledged the shared responsibility of both sides in resolving the impasse and finding a viable solution. After the meeting, the president echoed McCarthy's sentiment, describing the discussions as "productive" while acknowledging the remaining areas of disagreement.

Negotiations have experienced ups and downs over the weekend, with McCarthy's team and White House negotiators engaging in extended meetings on Sunday night and Monday.

House conservatives, including eminent faces of the House Freedom Caucus, have issued a warning to McCarthy on the ongoing negotiations.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus have made it clear that they expect the Speaker to halt negotiations with President Biden and focus on pushing the Senate to pass the Republican bill that had already cleared the House last month.

Rep. Scott Perry, who chairs the House Freedom Caucus stated, “That side over there is the one that hasn’t passed anything,” added, “And you keep asking us what we’re willing to accept. What we’re willing to accept is what we passed last month. That’s why we passed it. They haven’t passed anything, yet you keep asking us what we want to do, what we’ll take. What we’ll take is what we passed.”

“The speaker has the responsibility to speak for the House majority and he’s doing that. I think he knows which majority of his conference is, and that is that we could get to debt ceiling increase with 217 votes with the reforms and the cuts that we have in place. And our position hasn’t changed that the Senate needs to pass the House bill,” Virginia Rep. Bob Good said while opposing the debt limit bill.

Sticking points from yesterday’s negotiation that holding up the debt ceiling deal

“We don’t have an agreement yet,” stated Mr. McCarthy. “But I did feel the discussion was productive in areas that we have differences of opinion.”

He further emphasized the commitment to ongoing dialogue, saying, “Biden and I will talk everyday until we get this done.”

Despite the several differences, McCarthy acknowledged that the overall tone of the discussions was more positive than in previous instances, indicating some potential for progress.

Earlier, the House Speaker underscored the urgency of reaching a resolution this week to allow Congress sufficient time to meet the looming deadline of June 1st.

He provided an estimate that the process of drafting, reviewing, and voting on an agreement would require approximately 72 hours.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivered a cautionary letter to Congress on Monday, stating that the United States could potentially exhaust its funds to meet its financial obligations as early as June 1st if the debt limit is not raised.

Yellen underscored the gravity of the situation and described the likelihood of a default in early June as "highly probable."

Her statement emphasized the severe hardship that American families would endure if Congress fails to take action and increase the debt limit.

"If Congress fails to increase the debt limit, it would cause severe hardship to American families," the statement read.

Democrats have rejected the demand and instead proposed maintaining flat spending levels.

Both President Biden and Mr. McCarthy face pressure from the more progressive and conservative wings of their parties to maintain their respective positions.

Given the Democrats' slim one-seat majority in the Senate and the Republicans' narrow control of the House, reaching a compromise has proven challenging thus far.

As there is no official update from the White House on when the next meeting will be held, it can be assumed that there will be a potential meeting later this week.

