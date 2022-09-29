Hindu man thanks Muslim activist after Leicester violence: ‘He saved my life’

After a series of violent clashes in England's Leicester, a story of humanity is now making rounds on the internet. In a viral video, a Hindu man can be seen thanking a Muslim activist for saving his life from a violent mob. The video also shows Ram Keshwala being attacked by a group of Muslim men, reported Sky news.

During the #LeicesterViolence, Ram was attacked after falsely being accused of trying to run Muslims over. Me and others intervened to stop the attack. Footage later emerged showing how I stepped in. I'm just glad he wasn't seriously injured. (@SkyNews)https://t.co/O6XDMgMXy2 pic.twitter.com/nQshj4y7Jx — Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) September 27, 2022

The report added that Keshwala needed stitches after his head was slashed during the violence in Leicester and was caught by men believing a rumour that he had tried to run over the crowd that had taken to the streets following a march by the Hindu community.

The video shows a man smashing his car and trying to drag Keshwala out of his car when Majid Freeman steps in to save him and appeals to leave the man and shuts the car door.

Speaking together, the two men recalled what happened on September 17. "He saved my life... Because of that, I'm still here," said Keshwala.

Recalling the incident, Freeman said: "It was just mayhem. Everything was happening so fast. Other people were trying to come, and I was just shouting 'stop, it's done now'".

Speaking on the issue, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India had raised the matter of violence against the Indian community in Leicester, and sought strict action from the United Kingdom against the perpetrators.