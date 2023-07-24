Hollywood stars are avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid their tension with the British Royal Family: Report

Some celebrities in the US have started avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid their strained relationship with the British Royal Family. According to a report published in New York Post, Harry-Meghan's neighbours have distanced themselves.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebrities including Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Rob Lowe are among those who are staying away from Harry-Meghan, fearing losing out on their interests involving Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“Everyone’s got a movie to sell and a Broadway play they want to debut on screen in London or [London’s] West End and they know that Prince William and Kate — who are the biggest [celebrity] gets over there won’t show if they think someone is friends with Harry and Meghan,” the outlet’s senior story producer Paula Froelich told NewsNation Now’s host Nichole Berlie.

“My sources tell me it’s all about the money,” she added.

“And the big power players in Hollywood aren’t jeopardizing their business for Harry and Meghan,” she explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Froelich has also claimed that Hollywood stars feel that Harry-Meghan might leak their secrets.

“What if they dish on what’s in the refrigerator as well?” said Froelich.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry dialled Prince William to request a ‘truce’ without informing wife Meghan Markle: Report

Latest developments in Harry-Meghan life

Harry-Meghan are reportedly tensed about their finances after the termination of $20 million Spotify deal. There have also being reports that claim that the couple are considering moving back to England and reconciling with the British Royal Family and King Charles III.

Their current deal with Netflix has also come under radar. Recently, a source at Netflix claimed that a huge amount of money could be withheld from the pair unless they began to pitch better ideas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lady Colin Campbell, a well-known royal insider has claimed that Harry and Meghan might split, ending their marriage. She has highlighted that there are differences between them and it's widening in the wake of ongoing troubles.