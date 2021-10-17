Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Honour killing’: Pakistan man kills wife, 2 daughters over suspected theft
world news

‘Honour killing’: Pakistan man kills wife, 2 daughters over suspected theft

The man, who is on the run, shot dead his wife and daughters over suspicion that a newborn was stolen from a medical complex.
(AFP (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
Published on Oct 17, 2021 09:06 PM IST
AP | , Peshawar

A 50-year-old Pakistani man allegedly shot dead his wife and two daughters on Sunday suspecting them of thievery, in the latest incident of 'honour killing' in the country, police said.

The shooting occurred under the jurisdiction of Kalu Khan Police Station in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

Jan Bahadur suspected his wife and daughters of stealing a newborn from the Mardan Medical Complex, a related FIR was also filed.

Bahadur, along with his nephew Tayyab Jan, allegedly gunned down the three women, whose names and other details have been withheld.

The women died on the spot, while the accused manage to flee the scene.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway. The police raided hideouts in the area in connection to killings.

Such killings in the family are common in tribal parts of the country. Over 1,000 women and nearly 600 to 800 men are killed in Pakistan in the name of 'honour killing' every year.

