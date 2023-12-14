‘Hostages were sexually assaulted, bodies desecrated’: Israeli woman recounts Hamas horror

A recently released Israeli hostage said on Monday that several abductees, including at least three victims, were subjected to sexual assault by Hamas after they were taken into captivity following October 7 attack.

A woman raises her hands with the words "No time" written on them as she attends a rally calling for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Jerusalem, December 12, 2023. (REUTERS)

Goldstein-Almog, who was held with her three children, shared firsthand accounts she had heard during her captivity.

"These are things that happened a few weeks after the kidnapping," she told Kan, the Israeli public broadcaster, The Messenger reported.

The victims were physically injured and traumatised, she recalled.

"They are physically injured, but with the way they were sexually assaulted and their bodies desecrated — they don't know how they will cope,” she claimed.

She said that earlier release could have spared them from such atrocities and mentioned witnessing a man who had been beaten. “If they had been released earlier, they would have been spared. We also saw a guy who was beaten.”

The conflict started as Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, resulting in about 1,200 casualties, primarily civilians, and around 240 hostages.

Israel, vowing to dismantle Hamas and secure the hostages, initiated a significant aerial and ground offensive, causing extensive damage and claiming over 18,600 lives, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

As of now, 110 hostages have been freed, with 105 of them exchanged for Palestinians held in Israeli jails during a seven-day truce. Among the released, 33 are children, 49 are women, and 28 are men.

Israeli officials claim approximately 135 hostages still remain in Gaza.

President Joe Biden held a meeting with around a dozen relatives of American hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza. The gathering, which took place at the White House, included secretary of state Antony Blinken. The Biden administration estimates approximately eight U.S. hostages are currently held in Gaza.

