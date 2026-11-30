The Houthis on Sunday said they struck the port in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah as well as gas and military targets across the kingdom in retaliation for strikes in Yemen.

Yemen’s Houthis claimed attacks on Jeddah port and several gas and military targets across Saudi Arabia. (AFP) more less

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"Our armed forces carried out five specialized military operations," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X.

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He said the targets hit were a gas plant in the eastern governorate of Al-Ahsa, a National Guard battalion in Saudi capital Riyadh, a gas station in the Eastern Province, a radar in the Khamis Mushait area and Jeddah's port.

Saree said the latest Houthi attacks were a "response to the brutal Saudi aggression against our country, and in response to its heinous crimes against our people and its targeting of civilian facilities."

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The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis quickly responded, saying that it had responded to attacks by striking the Houthi-held port of Ras Isa in Yemen. It did not directly comment on specific attacks announced by the Houthis.

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{{^usCountry}} The coalition's spokesman Turki Al-Malki said on X its forces had struck 19 targets linked to Houthi missile and drone operations, as well as five targets at Ras Isa in response to Houthi attacks on the Gulf kingdom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The coalition's spokesman Turki Al-Malki said on X its forces had struck 19 targets linked to Houthi missile and drone operations, as well as five targets at Ras Isa in response to Houthi attacks on the Gulf kingdom. {{/usCountry}}

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Yemen's Houthis have been targeting Saudi Arabia almost daily in response to strikes on areas under their control.

The coalition is fighting in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government, in a long-running conflict that lay dormant for years before reigniting in July.

The conflict has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises in one of its poorest countries.