How can you own an Alef Aeronautics electric car? Here's how to preorder

Alef Aeronautics, a California company building a flying electric car, is taking preorders now. The vehicle has been given a Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This means the company will now be allowed to road/air test the car.

An FAA spokesperson told Fox Business it “issued a Special Airworthiness Certificate for the Armada Model Zero aircraft on June 12, 2023. This certificate allows the aircraft to be used for limited purposes, including exhibition, research and development. This is not the first aircraft of its kind for which the FAA has issued a Special Airworthiness Certificate.”

How can you own an Alef flying car?

You can place preorders for the car here at the Alef Aeronautics website. “Alef flying car can be driven on a regular urban or rural road. It fits into a regular driving lane and confines to all traffic regulatory conditions. Alef flying car fits into a regular parking space and inside a regular-sized garage,” the website says. “Alef “Model A” is a Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) which has legal speed and other limitations in most states. The assumption is that, if a driver needs a faster route, a driver will use Alef’s flight capabilities.”

“Alef flying car can take off in the air vertically. It can fly forward above the obstacles until a desired destination is reached. The driver and the cabin are stabilized by a unique gimbaled rotating cabin design,” it continues.

“Alef flying car offers a unique experience of flight in any direction (forward, backward, right, left, up, down, at an angle). It offers the ability to bypass the problematic areas on the ground, by flying over them. It offers a cinematic 180 degree plus view for safe and enjoyable flight. Many other previewers expressed unique experiences which are not offered today,” it adds.

Alef Aeronautics was co-founded by Jim Dukhovny in 2015. “We’re excited to receive this certification from the FAA,” he has now said in a statement, according to New York Post.

