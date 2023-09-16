How George Soros is promoting left-wing ideas and helping US President Joe Biden

According to a report by the New York Post, Billionaire George Soros is helping US President Joe Biden with the spread of anti-conservatism ideas through TikTok. Soros is also providing aids for the success of extreme left-wing causes and objectives like abolishing border enforcement, defunding cops etc.

US President Joe Biden, George Soros(File photos)

The report highlights that Soros’ Open Society Foundation funded $5.5 million to the nonprofit Accelerate Action Inc. in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, Accelerate Action Inc. then shelled out at least $300,000 to nonprofit, Gen Z for Change, which has a network of 500 activists, organizers, and creators. According to publicly available tax records, Accelerate Action is the only nonprofit which has donated money to Gen Z for Change.

Reportedly, Gen Z for Change helps Biden in spreading awareness about his policy agenda. Gen Z for Change are quite active on TikTok. Acccording to Gen Z for Change founder Aidan Kohn-Murphy's speakers bureau, they have been involved in partnerships with the White House and Democratic National Committee.

On Wednesday, Kohn-Murphy highlighted what the group supports and aims to achieve.

“We are unequivocally supportive of Medicare for all, the Green New Deal, Palestinian liberation, [and] a plethora of progressive policies that a vast majority of Gen Z supports,” said Kohn-Murphy.

The group's deputy executive director, Victoria Hammett is very active in voicing concerns about women's rights.

US Representative Stefanik has been critical of Soros' role in mobilising Gen Z and helping the spread of left-wing ideas through Chinese company, TikTok.

“George Soros is funding the next generation of far-left activists on a platform that is beholden to the [Chinese Communist Party],” Rep. Stefanik told The Post.

Notably, Soros is the founder of the Open Society Foundations which aids civil society groups across the world and supports left-wing ideas.

“We believe that more, rather than fewer, voters, including among younger and historically marginalized communities, should be empowered to participate in America’s democracy through free and fair elections. We’re proud to support organizations working with new technologies to spur civic participation and help enable more inclusive, just, and open societies,” said an Open Society Foundations spokesperson as quoted by the New York Post.

