How Pakistanis are using memes to navigate through challenging landscape

Amidst Pakistan's challenging times marked by a struggling economy, civil unrest, natural disasters, and terrorism, its citizens are finding solace and resilience in the power of memes. In the digital age, netizens are utilising humour to not only bring laughter but also to raise crucial questions, express dissent, and critically analyse the political landscape. Pakistan is going through one of its roughest phase.(Reuters File)

Memes have become a powerful means of expressing dissent and criticism towards the government or protesting certain issues. The governments find it hard to censor them being seemingly innocent but they spread fast as they are attractive to eyeballs and light on heart.

"Satire is traditionally the weapon of the powerless against the powerful." - Molly Ivins, an American newspaper columnist, wrapped it into easy words.

Meme as a tool for expressing dissent

This potshot is a perfect example. To be noted, the cash-strapped Pakistan has in recent federal budget allocation increased defence outlay by around 16%.

These memes are catalysts for public discourse. They can expose hypocrisy, corruption, and injustices very easily and that too in a funny way.

One thing that makes memes so popular among netizens because they catch the popular trends so easily as shown above. It is based on the currently popular theme of “Kaam aisa karo ki 4…”

Sensing the new culture, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party launched its own meme account aimed squarely at the opposition. However, government backers are not far behind. Take a look at this one.

Here's the meme context: Imran Khan party leader Fawad Chaudhry is seen running for his life after he spots cops outside court building. Watch

Memes are mood lifter

The ongoing crisis of Cyclone Biparjoy has instilled fears of destruction along the western coast, affecting Gujarat in India and Sindh in Pakistan. The concerns were particularly heightened for the neighbouring country, as it had already endured the wrath of nature during the devastating floods of 2022.

Fortunately, due to proactive measures taken by the authorities, the impact of the cyclone has been relatively less severe. But people are also thanking memers for lifting their mood amidst these trying times.

Memes help reduce anxiety by providing a lighthearted and humorous distraction.

Former Minister Fawad finds a spot in the above meme as well. Another feature of memes is that they are excellent tools for incorporating divergent sectors. Politics and cyclones are utilised to produce laughs here.

And yes! memes know no boundaries

The age-old rivalry between India and Pakistan extends even into the realm of memes, where both sides unleash their creative firepower to target their neighbour. And one of the fiercest battles assembles out during India vs Pakistan cricket match.

As players engage in intense cricket matches on the field, fans who hold a deep devotion to the sport join in on the action by unleashing a barrage of teasing memes. These humorous creations spare no one!

This meme, which appears to be from a fan of Pakistani batsman Babar Azam, takes some cricket expertise to comprehend. Now that you're reading our article, we've covered everything. Azam is well-known for his cover drives. It is a style of batting stroke in which the ball is smacked with a straight bat between two fielders on the right side of the field (for a right-handed batsman).

Take a look at this one! The memers are playfully poking fun at India's loss in the 2021 ICC World Cup against Pakistan. But don't underestimate the Indian meme makers, they've taken things up a notch. They've turned a disappointed Pakistani fan into a legendary meme character, forever immortalised on the internet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON