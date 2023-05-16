Home / World News / Imran Khan party leader Fawad Chaudhry seen running for his life after he spots cops outside court building. Watch

BySreelakshmi B
May 16, 2023 09:22 PM IST

TV footage showed Chaudhry dashing out of his SUV and running towards the entrance of the court.

Former information minister of Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry, was seen running back to the high court building in Islamabad on Tuesday. This happened moments after the court ordered his release in connection with a case in which he was arrested for inciting violence.

Fawad Chaudhry(Screengrab/Twitter)
Videos that went viral on social media showed Chaudhry running out of his vehicle towards the entrance of the court building. He was also seen hunching over and panting when a lawyer came for his help.

Chaudhry informed Justice Aurangzeb that police tried to arrest him despite the bail given by the court. In response to this, the Justice said, "You should have waited for the written order considering you are a practitioner (lawyer) yourself,” the judge said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry was detained by the police under the “Maintenance of Public Order” regulation after supporters of his party held violent protests in the country following former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's arrest last week.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court had ordered the release of the leader after he submitted an undertaking that he would not incite any violence.

Protests erupted in Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad on May 9. According to reports, the protesters burnt 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles.

