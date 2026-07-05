How powerful is Super Typhoon Bavi? Storm packs winds of up to 280 kmph

Super Typhoon Bavi is heading towards the US Pacific territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands with maximum sustained winds of up to 280 kmph (173 mph) and gusts of 333 kmph. According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, the storm is as powerful as a Category 5 hurricane. The US National Weather Service (NWS) has described Bavi as a "very dangerous" storm. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

The US National Weather Service (NWS) has described Bavi as a "very dangerous" storm, warning that areas near its eye could experience catastrophic wind damage, dangerous storm surges and hazardous surf as it moves westward across the region early Monday.

Howling winds and heavy rain had already begun lashing Guam and the Northern Marianas on Sunday, prompting residents to board up homes and businesses while authorities urged people to remain indoors. Roads were largely deserted across the islands, home to around 210,000 people, as police patrolled neighbourhoods warning residents to take precautions.

Also Read: 'Very dangerous' Super Typhoon Bavi nears US Pacific Islands; NWS issues warning

Bavi is expected to pass closest to Rota, the southernmost island of the Northern Marianas, at around 8 am Monday (2200 GMT Sunday), according to the NWS.

Forecasters warned that if the storm passes directly over or close to Rota, home to around 1,500 residents, the impact could be devastating. The NWS said many non-concrete and non-reinforced homes could be destroyed due to total roof failures and wall collapses. Nearly all trees could be snapped or uprooted, power poles could be brought down, and residential areas may become isolated by debris.

Weather agency warnings The weather agency also warned that power outages in Rota could last weeks to possibly months if the island takes a direct hit.

Residents across the islands spent Sunday making last-minute preparations.

Pinky Cubacub, 55, said she queued on Saturday to buy $500 worth of plywood to board up her restaurant.

Even as authorities warned people to stay safe, a handful of surfers headed to Talofofo Bay in Guam to take advantage of the rough conditions.

"There's quite a lot of debris in the water but it's a lot of fun," one surfer said.

The region has endured powerful storms in recent years. In April, Super Typhoon Sinlaku knocked out power to tens of thousands of residents, uprooted trees, overturned vehicles and tore roofs off buildings. In 2023, Typhoon Mawar, one of the strongest storms to hit the area in decades, also caused widespread destruction.

Scientists have warned that warming oceans are helping tropical cyclones become more intense. The European Union's Copernicus Marine Service recently reported that the world's oceans recorded their hottest June on record.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has also said that El Niño has developed in the tropical Pacific and is likely to be strong. The climate pattern warms ocean surface temperatures, creating conditions that can fuel stronger tropical storms and heavier rainfall in parts of the world.

(With inputs from AFP)