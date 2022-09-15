How US changed amid Covid: Unwed couples grew, work from home's sudden uptick

During the first two years of the pandemic, the number of people working from home in the United States tripled while unmarried couples living together rose in number as well, US census bureau survey on Thursday said. Home values grew and the percentage of people who spent more than a third of their income on rent went up, the survey added.

With detailed data on how day-to-day life of Americans changed amid Covid, the survey reflects on how the pandemic changed people's choices. Fewer people moved, preschool enrollment dropped and commuters using public transportation was cut in half, the survey noted. The survey relies on responses from 3.5 million households.

Here are the ways in which Covid changed America:

Increase in unwed couples

The percentage of married-couples stayed stable at around 47% but unwed couples cohabiting rose to 7.2% in 2021 from 6.6% in 2019. The average household size contracted from 2.6 to 2.5 people, the survey said.

Americans moved less

More than 87% of those surveyed were living in their same house as Americans shifted to remote learning and working from home.

Demand for housing

Housing demand among Americans grew over the two years, as the per cent of vacant homes dropped from 12.1% to 10.3%. The average value of homes rose from $240,500 to $281,400, the survey said.

