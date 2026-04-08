How US-Iran ceasefire deal was reached: Inside details of the high-stakes diplomacy

A two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran has emerged from a tense mix of public threats and behind-the-scenes negotiations, with multiple countries quietly stepping in to prevent a full-scale war.

US Iran ceasefire: Key players like Pakistan, China, Egypt and Turkey played vital roles in averting conflict.(AP)

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The breakthrough came when Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei signalled, for the first time during the conflict, that negotiators should move towards a deal. This “green light” was crucial, stated an Axios report, with one regional official saying, “Without his green light, there wouldn’t have been a deal.” Khamenei remained deeply involved in decision-making, even as he communicated through indirect and secretive channels due to security threats.

The deal took shape during a “chaotic” day of diplomacy. US envoy Steve Witkoff initially rejected Iran’s proposal as “a disaster,” but mediators, including Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt, worked through multiple drafts to bridge gaps, the Axios report stated. By Monday night, a revised proposal for a two-week ceasefire had US approval, awaiting Iran’s final nod.

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{{^usCountry}} Even as talks progressed, US President Donald Trump publicly escalated rhetoric, warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight.” Behind the scenes, US forces were preparing for possible large-scale strikes, and even senior officials were unsure whether diplomacy would succeed. “We had no idea what was going to happen. It was wild,” a defence official said, as quoted in the report. China’s quiet but key role {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as talks progressed, US President Donald Trump publicly escalated rhetoric, warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight.” Behind the scenes, US forces were preparing for possible large-scale strikes, and even senior officials were unsure whether diplomacy would succeed. “We had no idea what was going to happen. It was wild,” a defence official said, as quoted in the report. China’s quiet but key role {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} China played a critical behind-the-scenes role in persuading Iran to accept a ceasefire, reported news agency AP. Chinese officials also warned about the global economic and energy risks of a prolonged war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} China played a critical behind-the-scenes role in persuading Iran to accept a ceasefire, reported news agency AP. Chinese officials also warned about the global economic and energy risks of a prolonged war. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} By Tuesday, both sides were converging on a ceasefire framework. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly shared the terms, while Trump faced pressure from allies to reject the deal. He ultimately accepted it after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pakistan’s army chief, sealing the agreement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By Tuesday, both sides were converging on a ceasefire framework. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly shared the terms, while Trump faced pressure from allies to reject the deal. He ultimately accepted it after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pakistan’s army chief, sealing the agreement. {{/usCountry}}

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Within minutes, US forces were ordered to stand down, and Iran confirmed it would adhere to the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with its armed forces.

What could happen next

While the ceasefire has paused immediate hostilities, both sides remain cautious. Iran has warned the “war is not over,” and major differences, especially over nuclear issues, remain unresolved. Talks are expected to continue, with further negotiations likely to determine whether the truce holds or conflict resumes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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