How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration
Here's how world leaders are reacting to Democrat Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. Biden is to be sworn in as U.S. president soon after noon (1700 GMT), taking over from Republican Donald Trump.
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, SPEAKING IN PARLIAMENT
"I look forward to working with him (Biden), and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security."
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN, IN A TWEET
"The United States is back. And Europe stands ready. To reconnect with an old and trusted partner, to breathe new life into our cherished alliance. I look forward to working together with @JoeBiden."
GERMAN PRESIDENT FRANK-WALTER STEINMEIER, IN A VIDEO STATEMENT
"Today is a good day for democracy. In the United States of America, it has faced tremendous challenges – and endured. Despite the attempts to tear at America’s institutional fabric, election workers and governors, the judiciary and Congress, have proven strong. I am greatly relieved that, today, Joe Biden is being sworn in as president and will be moving into the White House. I know many people in Germany share this feeling."
ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIUSEPPE CONTE, SPEAKING IN PARLIAMENT ON TUESDAY
"We are looking forward to the Biden presidency, with which we will start working immediately in view of our presidency of the G20. We have a strong common agenda, ranging from the effective multilateralism that we both want to see ,to climate change, green and digital transition and social inclusion."
KREMLIN SPOKESMAN DMITRY PESKOV, ON EXTENDING THE NEW START ARMS CONTROL TREATY, SPEAKING TO REPORTERS
"Russia and its president are in favour of preserving this agreement... If our American colleagues will in fact demonstrate a political will to preserve this pact by extending it, this can only be welcomed."
