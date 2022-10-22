Watch: Xi Jinping's immediate predecessor ‘mysteriously’ escorted out of meeting

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 22, 2022 11:53 AM IST

China Xi Jinping: Hu Jintao had appeared slightly unsteady during the opening ceremony of the meeting as well.

China's Xi Jinping: Former Chinese President Hu Jintao, center, is helped during the closing ceremony.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Former Chinese president Hu Jintao who is said to be the immediate predecessor of current president Xi Jinping was mysteriously escorted out of the closing ceremony of the ruling Communist Party congress on Saturday.

Hu Jintao, 79, was seated to the left of Xi Jinping and was led off the stage of the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by two people.

In videos shared widely on social media, Hu Jintao can be seen being taken out of the meeting.

Hu Jintao had appeared slightly unsteady during the opening ceremony of the meeting and was assisted onto the same stage last Sunday, Reuters reported.

The once-in-five years Communist party meet concluded with amendments made to the party's constitution. The changes reflect Xi Jinping's strengthened position in the party, thereby cementing the core status of Xi- set to be China's most powerful leader.

Mallika Soni

