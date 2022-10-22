Home / World News / China's Communist party enshrines opposition to Taiwan independence

world news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 11:41 AM IST

China Communist Party Meeting: "(The Congress) agrees to include in the Party Constitution statements on... resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking 'Taiwan independence'," the resolution said.

Communist Party Meeting: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)
China's Communist Party enshrined its opposition to Taiwanese independence in its constitution on Saturday, according to a resolution released at the end of its twice-a-decade congress.

"(The Congress) agrees to include in the Party Constitution statements on... resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking 'Taiwan independence'," the resolution said.

Saturday, October 22, 2022
