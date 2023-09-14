Unsubstantiated stunt: Former US Navy pilot Ryan Graves distances himself from ‘alien corpse unveiling’ in Mexico

A Mexican journalist and researcher recently presented alleged remains of "non-human" beings at the first public congressional hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAPS, or UFOs, held in the country for the first time. Two stuff bodies were presented by Jose Jaime Maussan, who claimed that they were recovered in Peru in 2017. He said the bodies were 700 and 1,800 years old.

US Navy pilot Ryan Graves also testified to lawmakers (REUTERS/Henry Romero, Photo by Handout / Mexico's Congress / AFP)

Former US Navy pilot Ryan Graves also testified to lawmakers. Ryan participated in US Congressional hearings about what he personally experienced with UAP, and also spoke about the stigma involved around reporting such sightings. Ryan said thefocus of his organisation, Americans for Safe Aerospace, is on “improving public education of UAP, breaking stigma and working towards better transparency and disclosure.”

What did Ryan Graves say about the hearing?

In the past, however, Ryan has mostly spoken about UAPs, but not specifically about alien bodies. After testifying before the Mexican Congress, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that the demonstration was “a huge step backwards for this issue.” Notably, Jose’s coverage on aliens was once debunked. Many expressed their doubts about the bodies presented by Jose.

“After the U.S. Congressional UFO hearing, I accepted an invitation to testify before the Mexican Congress hoping to keep up the momentum of government interest in pilot experiences with UAP. Unfortunately, yesterday’s demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue,” Ryan wrote on X.

“My testimony centered on sharing my experience and the UAP reports I hear from commercial and military aircrew through ASA’s witness program. I will continue to raise awareness of UAP as an urgent matter of aerospace safety, national security, and science, but I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt,” he added.

Scepticism around Jose Jaime Maussan’s presentation

The bodies Maussan presented had only three fingers on each hand. They had elongated heads, and non-human appearing anatomy. According to Jose, he and others consider the bodies to be "non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution."

"It's the queen of all evidence," Maussan claimed. "That is, if the DNA is showing us that they are non-human beings and that there is nothing that looks like this in the world, we should take it as such." He added that he did not wish to refer to them as "extraterrestrials" yet. He claimed that the bodies were discovered underground in the sandy Peruvian coastal desert of Nazca.

Back in 2017, similar claims made by Maussan in Peru were allegedly debunked. A report by the country's prosecutor's office determined that the bodies were actually “recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin,” according to ABC News.

The report added that the bodies were almost surely human-made and that “they are not the remains of ancestral aliens that they have tried to present”. At the time, the figures were not publicly presented. It is unclear if the same bodies were presented to Mexico's congress.

Julieta Fierro, researcher at the Institute of Astronomy at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said after the presentation in Mexico that several details about the figures “made no sense.” Julieta said that more advanced technology than X-rays would be needed to determine if the bodies were really “non-human.”

“Maussan has done many things. He says he has talked to the Virgin of Guadalupe,” she said. “He told me extraterrestrials do not talk to me like they talk to him because I don’t believe in them.”

