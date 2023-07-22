Former Navy pilot & intel officer to spill UFO secrets at historic hearing

The truth about UFOs and extraterrestrial encounters may soon see the light of day as the House Oversight Committee gears up for a highly anticipated hearing this week. Scheduled for Wednesday, the committee is set to hear testimonies from three witnesses, including former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, ex-Navy commander David Fravor, and former U.S. intelligence officer David Grusch, all of whom claim to have experienced unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). Screengrab of the video of UFO spotted in Middletown, Ohio.

Who want UFO-related information to be public?

This comes as investigations into U.S. intelligence regarding UAP gain bipartisan momentum in Congress. Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently pushed for an amendment to the national defense bill, urging the release of UFO-related information to the public. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also voiced his support for the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide greater transparency on UFOs.

Who are the witnesses claim to have experienced unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP)?

Among the witnesses set to testify, Ryan Graves, the founder of the nonprofit advocacy organization Americans for Safe Aerospace, revealed the fears and stigma associated with coming forward about UAP encounters. Many aircrew witnesses reportedly feel a "very real fear" of potential consequences for speaking up about their inexplicable experiences.

Graves, who served in the U.S. Navy from 2009 to 2019, has shared details of unexplained flying objects encountered by him and his flight crews on an almost daily basis. His organization aims to empower military and commercial pilots and aircrews impacted by UAP, offering a secure system to report their experiences to the government.

What do we know about the upcoming House Oversight Committee hearing?

While some government officials have been tight-lipped about the upcoming hearing, House GOP members Tim Burchett and Anna Paulina Luna, leading the Oversight Committee's investigation, promised a different approach from the previous public hearing in May 2022. Unlike the "I don't know" or "that's classified" responses from Pentagon "bureaucrats," this hearing will allow witnesses to "speak frankly to the public about their experiences."

The efforts to increase government transparency have garnered bipartisan support. Democratic Florida Representative Jared Moskowitz emphasized that taxpayers have the right to know where their dollars are going and that they are entitled to learn the truth about UAP.

When will the upcoming House Oversight Committee hearing take place?

Next week's hearing, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., promises to shed new light on the long-standing UFO mystery. The Defense Department has yet to comment on the upcoming meeting, but the establishment of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) last summer indicates a growing interest in reviewing UAP cases.

With 650 cases of reported UAP currently under examination by AARO, the quest for answers continues. The safety and security of military personnel and installations remain a priority, but the search for scientific evidence to unravel the UFO enigma marches forward. As the historic hearing draws near, the nation eagerly anticipates revelations that may finally bring the truth about UFOs and extraterrestrial encounters to the forefront of public awareness.

