Human lifespan till 120 years?, US doctor claims stem cell research will make it possible in next couple of years

Since the start of 1900, human lifespan has increased considerably across the world, thanks to great advancement in science and healthcare. The development of vaccines and proper treatment facilities has helped mankind triumph over several diseases which were considered fatal some decades ago.

Stem cells(File Photo)

If all goes well, humans will see themselves living till 120 years of age in next few years. According to a report by the New York Post, Dr. Ernst von Schwarz believes that thanks to stem cell research humans will be surviving till the age of 150 years by the end of this century.

Dr. Ernst is a triple board-certified internist, cardiologist, and heart transplant cardiologist at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and the Heart Institute of the Southern California Hospital. He has written books like “Secrets of Immortality” and “The Secret World of Stem Cell Therapy.”

“I believe that we can create prolongation of life. Probably within a couple of years people can live to 120, 150 years if not longer than that," Dr. Ernst told the New York Post.

“And not just as bed-bound non-communicating individuals, but really as active individuals who can participate in social life, professional life and have a quality of life. Because that’s the goal,” added Dr. Ernst.

However, Dr. Ernst emphasises that it would be not possible without the additional work of eating healthily and exercising regularly. He highlights that the age of 30 is when one needs to change their lifestyle for a long life.

Talking about stem cell research, Dr. Ernst said, “In the last few years, we have shifted from what we call reactive medicine to what we now call regenerative medicine using mainly stem cell therapies.”

“Even though stem cells are not FDA-approved, that’s the future of medicine where we are able to repair damage. And by repairing damage we can prolong life, or even reduce certain processes of aging,” he added.

Although as per official records, only one person in mankind's history has lived till the age of 120. France’s Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997, aged 122 years and 164 days is the only person to have achieved the feat. Even Calment's longevity was questioned with theories ruling that Calment’s daughter was actually posing as her.