Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Hungary’s new law allows locals to report anonymously on same-sex families

Hungary’s new law allows locals to report anonymously on same-sex families

Bloomberg | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 13, 2023 07:48 PM IST

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s governments have curbed the rights of the country’s LGBTQ community and effectively barred adoption for same-sex couples.

Hungarian lawmakers passed a bill that enables citizens to report anonymously on same-sex couples who raise children to authorities.

Hungary’s constitution protects the institution of marriage as a formation “between one man and one woman,” and also specifies “the mother is a woman, the father a man.”(Shutterstock/ Representative image)

Under the bill, approved earlier this week, people are allowed to report those who contest the “constitutionally recognized role of marriage and the family” and those who contest children’s rights “to an identity appropriate to their sex at birth.”

Hungary’s constitution protects the institution of marriage as a formation “between one man and one woman,” and also specifies “the mother is a woman, the father a man.”

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s governments have curbed the rights of the country’s LGBTQ community and effectively barred adoption for same-sex couples. That was one of the reasons why Hungary was cut off from European Union funding.

In 2022, the European Commission brought a lawsuit before the European Court of Justice against Hungary for a 2021 law that discriminates against LGBTQ minorities. A majority of member states have joined the lawsuit on the commission’s side.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
family marriage children report identity lawsuit birth hungary european commission bill rights discrimination european court of justice adoption lgbtq community
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP