What Hunter Biden has said on his drug addiction: ‘You don’t get rid of it but…’

US president Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges as he was accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018. As per the indictment filed in a federal court in Delaware, Hunter Biden acknowledged that he was struggling with addiction to crack cocaine at that time. His battles with drug abuse and addiction have earlier been detailed as well.

In the magazine piece, Hunter Biden detailed how he started drinking at an early age and fought to escape "a never-ending tunnel" of addiction.

“There’s addiction in every family. I was in that darkness. I was in that tunnel -- it’s a never-ending tunnel. You don’t get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it,” Hunter Biden told New Yorker.

Hunter began drinking in his teenage years and moved to smoking cigarettes and using cocaine during his college years at Georgetown.

“Once, hoping to buy cocaine, he was sold a piece of crack. But he wasn’t sure how to take the drug. 'I didn’t have a stem,' Hunter said. 'I didn’t have a pipe.' Improvising, he stuffed the crack into a cigarette and smoked it. 'It didn’t have much of an effect,' he said”, as per the report.

Hunter Biden was able to get sober for seven years in the 2000s before suffering a relapse in November 2010 when he "drank three Bloody Marys" during a flight home from a business trip to Spain, it claimed. He then continued this habit in secret, the magazine said, only going for treatment after his family's insistence. He experienced another relapse in 2013 after falling ill and being prescribed opioids. The report also talked about the breakdown of his marriage to ex-wife Kathleen.

“A day after their twenty-second anniversary, Hunter left a therapy session, drank a bottle of vodka, and moved out. Later that month, Zlochevsky, the Burisma co-founder, invited him to Norway on a fishing trip. Hunter brought along Maisy and Beau’s nine-year-old son, Robert. Hunter said that, every night, he and his colleagues on the trip drank a single shot of liquor before going to bed. Kathleen found out and was angry. Hunter began to confide in Hallie [Beau's widow], whom he was growing closer to,” it said.

