Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Storm moves within striking distance of Mexican peninsula

Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hurricane Hilary moved closer to the coast of Mexico early Sunday on a continued path to the Baja California peninsula as a weakened but dangerous Category 1 hurricane, which the National Weather Service said was likely to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding to the region and cross into the southwestern U.S. as a tropical storm.

