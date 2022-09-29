In videos, monster storm hurricane Ian's wrath in Florida

Hurricane Ian plunged much of Florida into darkness as it hit the southwest region on Wednesday bringing storm surges, wind and flooding. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the hurricane made landfall just after 3:00 pm on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour.

Dramatic footage shared on social media showed floodwaters surging into homes, submerging roads and sweeping away vehicles.

Some areas in Florida looked like lakes owing to massive rainfall.

The monster storm left more than two million people without electricity in Florida on Wednesday evening as the southwestern areas of the state were the hit the hardest.

Around 2.5 people were asked to evacuate in Florida as several dozen shelters were set up. The storm is set to move across central Florida before emerging in the Atlantic Ocean by late Thursday, AFP reported.

