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Hurricane Karina intensifies to category 4 storm in Pacific Ocean; no threat to land yet

Although it's 1,020 miles from land, it may affect Mexico and Southern California with waves, while further strengthening is anticipated.

Updated on: Aug 31, 2026, 16:08:16 IST
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Hurricane Karina strengthened Monday into a powerful Category 4 storm in the Pacific Ocean but isn't threatening land, forecasters said.

This satellite image released by NOAA shows Hurricane Karina strengthening off the southern tip of Baja California on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. (NOAA via AP)
This satellite image released by NOAA shows Hurricane Karina strengthening off the southern tip of Baja California on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. (NOAA via AP)

The storm has intensified quickly since becoming a hurricane Sunday and has been fueled by warm waters far offshore, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Karina was about 1,020 miles (1,642 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico and had maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (233 kph), the center said. It was moving west.

Also Read | Will a hurricane hit California? Here's what forecasters say about potential storm and timing

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but waves were expected to affect Mexico and likely Southern California. Additional strengthening was possible on Monday, followed by fluctuations in intensity.

Forecasters said that Lowell could become a hurricane by Monday night or Tuesday. The storm posed no immediate threat to land, but the center said Lowell could be in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands later this week.

 
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