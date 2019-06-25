Hyderabad man killed in road accident in San Francisco

A Hyderabad youth was killed in a road accident in the United States on Sunday (GMT).

The man was identified as Syed Waseem Ali, who used to live in Walnut Ave.

“Syed Waseem Ali was travelling in a car along with another person yesterday. When he reached the intersection of Third Street, Bay View District, San Francisco, a speeding car from another direction hit his car. Waseem got down from the car and collapsed due to cardiac arrest,” Mubeen, brother of deceased Syed Waseem Ali told ANI.

Wassem’s family is seeking the government’s help to get them to the US to cremate the body there as it may take a few days for mortal remains to reach Hyderabad.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 08:49 IST