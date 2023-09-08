‘I don't care if he's a Democrat,’ Bipartisanship blooms as GOP's Ramaswamy backs NYC Mayor on migrant crisis

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has raised serious concerns about the continuous influx of migrants into the city, warning that it could have a profound impact on neighborhoods and strain resources. His comments have garnered support from unexpected quarters, including GOP Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, who retweeted a clip of the Mayor's speech, stating, "I don't care if he's a Democrat. This is the TRUTH” signaling a growing bipartisan discussion on this pressing issue.

FILE PHOTO: Former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the first Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 23, 2023.(REUTERS)

"Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this," Mayor Adams declared, highlighting the challenges posed by the continuous flow of migrants.

Mayor Adams, a Democrat, stressed the far-reaching impact of the migrant issue, stating, "This issue will destroy New York City… The city we knew, we're about to lose." Republicans praised his candidness, using his remarks to promote their stance on reducing immigration and criticize the White House for perceived inaction.

"The first step towards solving a problem is admitting you have one. Credit to Mayor Adams for being truthful in this clip about the scope of NYC's migrant crisis," commented Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.). House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also seized on Adams' comments, making the migrant issue a central theme in upcoming 2024 elections.

Mayor Adams has consistently pointed to the financial burden of the recent migration wave, leading to multiple rounds of budget cuts. While the direct impact on city services has been limited so far, Adams hinted at further cuts in the upcoming budget cycle, citing a looming $12 billion deficit.

Adams has called for increased federal funding, emphasizing that asylum-seeking migrants should not be solely New York's responsibility. The city has received approximately $140 million in federal funds while spending about $1.5 billion in the last fiscal year to support migrants, with expectations of rapid spending escalation to $4 billion this year.

Adams also called for a "decompression strategy" at the border to manage migration more effectively and for the White House to expedite work permits for asylum-seekers, allowing them to legally earn an income.