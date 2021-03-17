'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence': Pope Francis
Pope Francis appealed on Wednesday for an end to bloodshed in Myanmar, saying: "Even I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say 'stop the violence'".
Francis made the appeal, his latest since a Feb. 1 coup, at the end of his weekly general audience, held remotely from the Vatican library because of Covid-19 restrictions.
More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations.
"One more time and with much sadness I feel the urgency to talk about the dramatic situation in Myanmar, where many people, most of them young, are losing their lives in order to offer hope to their country," he said.
In language symbolising what protesters have done, Francis said: "Even I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say 'stop the violence.' Even I open my arms and say 'Let dialogue prevail'."
Francis, who visited Myanmar in 2017, said: "Blood does not resolve anything. Dialogue must prevail."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany to boost incentives for firms offering vocational training by $830 mln
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to “refrain from causing stink” amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California's Group 11 completes first closing of fifth fintech fund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Human placenta continues to be sold illegally in China: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Poland logs highest daily cases of 2021, nationwide lockdown in view
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson’s Britain trade deal hit by China human rights row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Peace with Pakistan will give India direct access to Central Asia: Imran Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan's economy slows; weakening of US, China shipments raises concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't come': Biden tells migrants after criticism over surge at Mexican border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman, with history of stowaways, arrested for sneaking into Chicago airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most Germans believe it was right to pause AstraZeneca shots, survey finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence': Pope Francis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal expecting hundreds of mountain climbers despite Covid crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters don't relent in face of deadly crackdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden White House kicks off Covid stimulus tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox