Former US President Barack Obama's 40-year-old love letters written making quite a stir.

These letters written to an ex-girlfriend in the year 1982 have resurfaced after in an interview his biographer David Garrow's claimed to have obtained them from three of his former girlfriends.

In one of them Obama wrote of his own ‘androgynous’ mind and ‘mak[ing] love to men daily, but in the imagination,’ as reported by The New York Post. In the writings he admitted to having a daily connection with men, but confirms it was contained within his imagination.

21-year-old Obama opened his heart out to Alex McNear in November 1982, when they both attended Occidental College in Los Angeles, ‘In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination.’

This was also a part of David Garrow's 1472 pager, ‘Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama’ in 2017 who sat with Obama for eight hours over three days for the massive tome.

‘So when Alex showed me the letters from Barack, she redacted one paragraph in one of them and just said, ‘It’s about homosexuality,’ Garrow told Tablet in a recent interview.

‘My mind is androgynous to a great extend and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men,’ Obama wrote. Despite these confessions Obama admitted that he accepted his identity as a male. 'But in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept the contingency.

Emroy University is in possession of these letters after Alex sold them. ‘I have a very clear memory of Alex being embarrassed about selling the letters,’ Garrow felt. His friend Harvey Klehr transcribed the paragraphs for the author and later provided the redacted portion of the letter to The New York Post.

Barrack Obama has been married to Michelle since 1992, with two daughters and ín 2004 had declared ‘homosexuality is not a choice’.

Calling Obama's thoughts ''youthful musings', Garrow says, ‘I’m a historian, not a psychologist, but I think it’s ‘public record’ news that a (vast?) majority of human beings have sexual fantasies!’, in a mail to New York Post.

