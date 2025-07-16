Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Iceland volcano erupts: Blue Lagoon, Grindavik face evacuations; scary videos show magma and fire

Published on: Jul 16, 2025 12:40 PM IST

Visuals shared by local media showed the volcano belching smoke as dramatic, glowing hot lava flows.

A volcano has erupted in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula on Wednesday, the latest in a series of outbreaks near the capital in recent years, Reuters has reported, citing the country's meteorological office.

Iceland's meteorological office said that Magma forced through the Earth's crust opened a massive fissure between 700m and 1,000m in length.(Facebook/Civil Protection of Iceland)
Iceland's meteorological office said that Magma forced through the Earth's crust opened a massive fissure between 700m and 1,000m in length.(Facebook/Civil Protection of Iceland)

Visuals shared by local media showed the volcano belching smoke as dramatic, glowing hot lava flows. According to AFP, this is the ninth volcanic eruption in the country since 2023.

Iceland's meteorological office said that Magma forced through the Earth's crust opened a massive fissure between 700m and 1,000m in length.

"(It does) not threaten any infrastructure at this time," the office said in a statement. "Based on GPS measurements and deformation signals, it is likely that this was a relatively small eruption."

Flights at Keflavik airport in the capital of Reykjavik were not affected, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Iceland's Public broadcaster RUV said people had been evacuated from the Blue Lagoon, a luxury geothermal spa resort, and the nearby town of Grindavik.

In 2010, a volcanic eruption in another part of Iceland caused worldwide travel chaos after the ash spewed into the atmosphere, leading to the closure of European airspace.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Iceland volcano erupts: Blue Lagoon, Grindavik face evacuations; scary videos show magma and fire
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On