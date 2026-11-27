The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out an airstrike against a Hezbollah training camp in southern Lebanon on Thursday, November 26. The operation targeted dozens of rockets and rocket launchers at a facility belonging to the group's elite Radwan Force.

The IDF struck dozens of Hezbollah rockets and launchers at a Radwan Force training camp in southern Lebanon, citing threats to Israeli civilians and soldiers. (Unsplash ) more less

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According to the Israeli military, the weapons were intended to be used in attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF personnel. The strike took place in the Ain al-Tina area, where the military identified the rockets and launchers as a threat.

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The IDF announced that the operation was intended to remove the danger posed by the weapons. However, it did not provide details about whether any Hezbollah members were present at the site when the attack took place. The military also did not confirm any casualties or injuries following the strike.

The Jerusalem Post reported the operation on Thursday, citing the IDF's announcement. The military also released footage showing the strike on the weapons at the Radwan Force training camp.

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IDF says it will continue operations against Hezbollah threats

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{{^usCountry}} Following the attack, the IDF reiterated that it would not allow Hezbollah to threaten Israeli civilians or its soldiers. The military also maintained that it would continue taking action against threats while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the attack, the IDF reiterated that it would not allow Hezbollah to threaten Israeli civilians or its soldiers. The military also maintained that it would continue taking action against threats while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement. {{/usCountry}}

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The latest operation focused on rockets and launchers that the IDF believed could be used in future attacks. The military did not disclose how many weapons were destroyed or provide further information about the scale of the damage at the training camp.

The Radwan Force is Hezbollah's elite military unit and has been a focus of Israeli military operations in Lebanon. The IDF has repeatedly identified the group's weapons and military infrastructure as security threats to Israel.

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Previous IDF strike targeted Hezbollah missile facility

Thursday's attack came days after another Israeli operation against a former Hezbollah missile production and weapons storage facility in the Janta area of Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.

According to the IDF, intelligence indicated that Hezbollah operatives had recently returned to the location. The military said it carried out the strike under intelligence guidance and targeted the entrances to the facility.

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The operation was intended to prevent Hezbollah from restoring its activities at the site. The IDF also reported that the facility had previously been used to manufacture missiles and store weapons belonging to the group.

The two operations involved different locations and targets, but both focused on Hezbollah weapons infrastructure. While the latest strike targeted rockets and launchers at a Radwan Force training camp, the earlier operation focused on preventing the reopening of a former missile production and storage facility.

The IDF has not provided further details about the damage caused by Thursday's attack or confirmed whether any Hezbollah members were killed or wounded.