US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) suggested that an attack targeting him could also put those around him at risk, warning a reporter that they could be caught up in the attack as well.

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on his way to attend the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila. (AP)

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Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump was asked whether he was concerned about Iranian drones targeting him personally.

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In response, the US President said, "I'm worried about you (reporter) because if they get me, you're gone too. Look. It covers about a..." He then made a circular gesture around the area where he was standing before adding, “Be careful.”

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{{^usCountry}} The exchange came a day after Iran's embassy in South Africa issued a threat against two US Navy officers on social media, as the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance returned to California following a record 357-day deployment that included combat operations against Iranian forces. The incident has raised concerns in Washington over possible retaliation against American military personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exchange came a day after Iran's embassy in South Africa issued a threat against two US Navy officers on social media, as the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance returned to California following a record 357-day deployment that included combat operations against Iranian forces. The incident has raised concerns in Washington over possible retaliation against American military personnel. {{/usCountry}}

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Identifying the ship's commanding officer, Cmdr. Leigh R. Tate, and executive officer, Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey E. York, the Iranian embassy posted a warning on X on November 13, accompanied by the message: "We will find you."

Trump praises US military

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The US President praised the US military in a post on Truth Social on Monday (local time), claiming that 99.99 per cent of Iranian missiles and drones had been shot down and criticised CBS News' '60 Minutes' programme over its coverage of an Iranian attack in the early stages of the conflict.

“CENTCOM defensive measures have been historically effective. No one in the World has the ability to do so well. All of this being left out of the 60 Minutes ‘report’,” he wrote.

“A recent study on an attack in the early stages of Iran was not correctly stated. Since February 28, 2026, the start of Epic Fury, Iran has fired between 8,000 and 9,000 one-way attack drones. Only two of them got through, resulting in US fatalities, both on the first day, hitting Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Likewise, Iran has fired about 2,000 ballistic missiles. Only one out of the 2,000 got through and caused US fatalities (Jordan),” he added.

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His post comes after a US Army soldier told CBS News' 60 Minutes that senior military officials had allegedly ignored warnings about inadequate protection against Iranian drone attacks in Kuwait, which killed six soldiers.

Army Major Stephen Ramsbottom, who survived a deadly Iranian drone attack, had also filed a complaint with Congress, alleging that senior military officials ignored warnings and failed to adequately plan anti-drone defences ahead of the war with Iran.

The complaint, which was submitted to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Friday, claimed that the post — known as Port Shuaiba — "had no physician, no fixed aid station, and only one ambulance."

Iran planning to detonate ‘dirty bomb’: US intelligence

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Meanwhile, US intelligence agencies have received new information indicating that Iran may be planning to target senior Trump administration officials in Washington, DC, using a so-called dirty bomb or chemical weapon, CNN reported.

CNN, citing seven US officials, reported that the intelligence describes Iranian planning as an effort to give them options rather than evidence of an imminent attack. Two sources familiar with the intelligence said the planning included specific locations and potential targets. This led senior US officials to begin contingency planning over the past week.

“We are monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland,” White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said in a statement.

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The report also said threats linked to Iran prompted the Secret Service to move Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent into military housing as a precaution.