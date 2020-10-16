e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘If you care about safety of 300,000 Canadian passport holders...’: China warns Canada over granting Hong Kongers asylum

‘If you care about safety of 300,000 Canadian passport holders...’: China warns Canada over granting Hong Kongers asylum

Canada’s Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne described Cong’s comments as “totally unacceptable and disturbing”.

world Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 10:05 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Ottawa
The remarks by Cong Peiwu, Beijing’s Ottawa envoy, prompted a rebuke from Canada’s foreign minister, further escalating tensions between the two countries.
The remarks by Cong Peiwu, Beijing’s Ottawa envoy, prompted a rebuke from Canada’s foreign minister, further escalating tensions between the two countries.(ca.china-embassy.org)
         

A top Chinese diplomat warned Canada Thursday against granting asylum to Hong Kong democracy protesters, adding that doing so could jeopardize the “health and safety” of Canadians living in the southern Chinese financial hub.

The remarks by Cong Peiwu, Beijing’s Ottawa envoy, prompted a rebuke from Canada’s foreign minister, further escalating tensions between the two countries.

Cong was responding to reports that a Hong Kong couple who took part in last year’s huge and sometimes violent protests had been granted refugee status.

The landmark decision makes it likely other Hong Kongers will be given sanctuary in Canada, which has emerged as a top destination for those fleeing Beijing’s crackdown.

“We strongly urge the Canadian side not (to) grant so-called political asylum to those violent criminals in Hong Kong because it is the interference in China’s domestic affairs. And certainly, it will embolden those violent criminals,” Cong said in a video press conference.

“So if the Canadian side really cares about the stability and the prosperity in Hong Kong, and really cares about the good health and safety of those 300,000 Canadian passport-holders in Hong Kong, and the large number of Canadian companies operating in Hong Kong SAR, you should support those efforts to fight violent crimes,” Cong said.

When asked by reporters if that latter comment was a threat, Cong replied: “That’s your interpretation.”

Canada’s Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne described Cong’s comments as “totally unacceptable and disturbing”.

“I have instructed Global Affairs to call the ambassador in to make clear in no uncertain terms that Canada will always stand up for human rights and the rights of Canadians around the world,” he said in a statement carried by the Globe and Mail and other Canadian news outlets.

China and Canada are marking 50 years since they forged diplomatic ties -- but those relations are deeply strained.

Ties plummeted following Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and daughter of its founder.

Meng was arrested on a US warrant in December 2018 during a stopover in Vancouver and is charged with bank fraud related to violations of US sanctions against Iran.

She has been fighting extradition ever since.

Canadian former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were arrested in China on spying charges soon afterwards, disappearing into Beijing’s opaque judicial system.

Western governments see the detention of the two Canadians as direct retaliation by Beijing.

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hit out at Beijing for what he said was its “coercive diplomacy” as well as the ongoing crackdowns in Hong Kong and on Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Cong rejected Trudeau’s comments at his Thursday press conference.

“There is no coercive diplomacy on the Chinese side,” he said.

“The Hong Kong issue and the Xinjiang-related issue are not about the issue of human rights. They are purely about internal affairs of China, which brooks no interference from the outside,” he added.

tags
top news
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
India’s Covid-19 tally rises to 7.37 million; recoveries at 6.4 million
India’s Covid-19 tally rises to 7.37 million; recoveries at 6.4 million
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
SC gives right to reside to wives in shared house not owned by husband
SC gives right to reside to wives in shared house not owned by husband
Chana masala, naan: Prez says Taiwan lucky to be home to Indian restaurants
Chana masala, naan: Prez says Taiwan lucky to be home to Indian restaurants
UP Congress leader jailed for ‘provoking’ woman to set herself ablaze, she is dead
UP Congress leader jailed for ‘provoking’ woman to set herself ablaze, she is dead
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In