Russian 'butcher of Slovyansk' wanted by Ukraine. Bounty: $100,000

Ukraine offered $100,000 for capture of Russian Igor Girkin also called the 'butcher of Slovyansk', a report said. Igor Girkin - who also goes by the names Igor Strelkov and Runov - is a retired FSB colonel who participated in the annexation of Crimea, Sky News reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ukrainians have crowdfunded millions of dollars for the capture of Igor Girkin who backed Russian separatists and is said to have aided in the seizure of administrative buildings in Slovyansk and Donetsk in 2014.

Igor Girkin is also accused of involvement in the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) over the Donbas which killed 298 people.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's head of Ukraine mobilisation dies in possible suicide: Report

Ukraine Today reported that Igor Girkin returned to Russia in 2014 and has now been mobilised in the Russian army.

Ukraine's defence ministry set the bounty for Igor Girkin who boasted that he had "pulled the trigger of war" in Ukraine at $100,000, Newsweek reported.

"The main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine guarantees the payment of $100,000 for the transfer of Igor Girkin (Strelkov) to Ukrainian captivity," Ukraine's defence ministry said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Russia giving soldiers Viagra to rape Ukrainians, UN envoy says: Report

“It is known that one of the most famous Russian terrorists has decided to renew his participation in the war against our state,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON