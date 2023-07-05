Ill-fated Titan sub's ex-passenger was told he could be crushed like a soda can

The ill-fated Titanic expedition, a passenger who embarked on a dive to the historic shipwreck aboard the Titan submersible has revealed harrowing details about the extreme water pressure of the deep ocean. Bill Price, a retiree from California, shared the crew's chilling description of what it would be like to be crushed under the immense pressure, comparing it to a sledgehammer demolishing a soda can. Other analogies depicted the force as an elephant trying to balance on one foot, with an additional hundred elephants piled on top. The implications were clear: death would be instantaneous.

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph(via REUTERS)

Price's experience, shared with the New York Times, sheds light on the tragic events that unfolded during the OceanGate expedition, which ultimately claimed the lives of the entire five-member crew. Last month, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that the sub suffered a "catastrophic loss of pressure" and imploded while descending to the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic Ocean. Debris from the sub, along with presumed human remains, was recovered in the aftermath.

The incident has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns regarding the design and operation of the ill-fated Titan submersible. Experts in deep-sea expeditions have criticized OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who tragically lost his life during the dive, for dismissing their concerns about the sub's design. It was revealed that the sub was not reviewed for compliance with industry standards by an independent body, a fact that has raised eyebrows.

Bill Price recalled a previous dive in 2021, during which the sub encountered propulsion system failure on one side and was unable to trigger the "drop-weight mechanism" designed to aid resurfacing in emergencies. Price revealed that crew members had to physically rock the Titan back and forth to dislodge the weights, a nerve-wracking experience indeed. After several attempts, they succeeded in freeing the weights, allowing them to proceed with the dive.

Despite the challenges faced during the initial dive, the Titan made another attempt the following day and successfully reached the Titanic site on the ocean floor. Price shared that the crew's ability to overcome adversity instilled a sense of confidence in him. He believed they could handle any situation thrown their way.

The devastating implosion claimed not only the life of Stockton Rush but also French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and British explorer and billionaire Hamish Harding. The incident has sent shockwaves through the deep-sea exploration community and sparked a critical reevaluation of safety protocols and standards.

As the investigation into the Titanic expedition tragedy continues, the haunting descriptions of the crushing water pressure and the ill-fated decisions surrounding the Titan's design have left many questioning the pursuit of such perilous adventures. The loss of five lives serves as a sobering reminder of the immense risks involved in exploring the depths of the ocean and the importance of ensuring the highest levels of safety and compliance in such ventures.

