'I'm more worried about you': Donald Trump laughs off question on Iranian drone threat
A reporter asked Trump whether he was concerned about his personal security amid the threat of Iranian drone attacks.
US President Donald Trump on Monday laughed off concerns over the possibility of Iranian drones targeting him personally during an impromptu press gaggle outside the White House in Washington.
A reporter asked Trump whether he was concerned about his personal security amid the threat of Iranian drone attacks.
"Are you worried about Iranian drones targeting you personally," the reporter asked amid a barrage of questions from journalists.
"I'm more worried about you," Trump quickly replied. “Because if they get me, you're gone too.”
Pointing out the short distance between himself and the reporter, Trump added, “Be careful.”
Also Read: Israel warned US of possible attack on Donald Trump using drones carrying explosives: Report
Iran attacked American base in Bahrain
The exchange came a day after Iran launched a drone attack on American military bases in Bahrain, amid the ongoing war involving the US, Israel and Iran, which began on February 28, according to the BBC.
"The Strait of Hormuz is closed, and any aggression by the American enemy will be met with an even harsher and more forceful response," the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps said in a statement broadcast on Iranian state television, the BBC reported.
During the same press interaction, Trump also lashed out at NBC journalist Yamiche Alcindor after she questioned whether he was paying too much attention to his construction projects in Washington instead of addressing the country's "crumbling" airline system. The issue came into focus after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday.
Trump called Alcindor "pathetic" in response to her question.
The press gaggle marked Trump's first public appearance in several days and came shortly before his scheduled departure for the Philippines and China. During the trip, he is expected to hold trilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump also raised the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanjali Narayan
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.Read More