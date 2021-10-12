Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / IMF warns pandemic darkening prospects in developing countries | Growth forecasts
world news

IMF warns pandemic darkening prospects in developing countries | Growth forecasts

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted that although the global economic recovery is continuing, the fault lines opened up by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic are looking “more persistent.”
Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) speaks at a World Economic Outlook news conference in Washington on Tuesday.(Bloomberg)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 09:33 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

In a quarterly update to the World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday published the latest economic growth projections for 2021 and 2022. The IMF projected the global economy to grow 5.9% in 2021, a downward revision from July 2021 update, and 4.9% in 2022. 

The international financial institution noted that although the global economic recovery is continuing, the fault lines opened up by coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic are looking “more persistent.” The rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus and the threat of new variants, it said, have increased the uncertainty about how “quickly the pandemic can be overcome.”

IMF's chief economist Gita Gopinath said in a blog post that the downward revision reflects “more difficult near-term prospects” for the advanced economy group while the pandemic has considerably darkened the prospects of the low-income developing country group.

“The dangerous divergence in economic prospects across countries remains a major concern,” she wrote.

The table shows GDP growth forecasts in percentages (Change from the July WEO update in parentheses):

RELATED STORIES
 20212022
World5.9 (-0.1)4.9 (0.0)
Advanced economies5.2 (-0.4)4.5 (0.1)
United States 6.0 (-1.0)5.2 (0.3)
Germany3.1 (-0.5)4.6 (0.5)
France6.3 (0.5)3.9 (-0.3)
Italy5.8 (0.9)4.2 (0.0)
Spain5.7 (-0.5)6.4 (0.6)
Japan2.4 (-0.4)3.2 (0.2)
Britain6.8 (-0.2)5.0 (0.2)
Canada5.7 (-0.6)4.9 (0.4)
Emerging & developing economies6.4 (0.1)5.1 (-0.1)
Russia 4.7 (0.3)2.9 (-0.2)
Developing Asia7.2 (-0.3)6.3 (-0.1)
China8.0 (-0.1)5.6 (-0.1)
India 9.5 (0.0)8.5 (0.0)
Latin America & Caribbean6.3 (0.5)3.0 (-0.2)
Brazil 5.2 (-0.1)1.5 (-0.4)
Mexico 6.2 (-0.1)4.0 (-0.2)
Middle East & Central Asia4.1 (0.1)4.1 (0.4)
Sub-Saharan Africa3.7 (0.3)3.8 (-0.3)
South Africa5.0 (1.0)2.2 (0.0)
World Trade Volume9.7 (0.0)6.7 (-0.3)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international monetary fund gita gopinath world economic outlook
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pakistan among top 10 countries in list of largest external debt stocks

Kuwait allows women to serve in army: Report

‘Scope of Malabar drills could expand in future’: US admiral

WHO awaiting data from Merck on antiviral drug molnupiravir
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP