Watch: Imran Khan dons ‘bulletproof helmet’. A black bucket for court

As Pakistan security forces attempt to protect former prime minister Imran Khan during his court appearances, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was seen with his entire head covered with what appeared to be a black bucket- like a bulletproof helmet. In the video shared by his party, Imran Khan could be seen walking towards the Lahore-based anti-terrorism court surrounded by commandos with black bullet-resistant shields.

Imran Khan has claimed that there could be another assassination attempt against him. The former PM came under a life-threatening attack in November 2022 at a rally in Wazirabad.

Imran Khan Bucket Helmet: Imran Khan is seen with the black bucket helmet.

The video has been widely shared on social media as users made jokes on Imran Khan's black bucket gear. A user joked that Imran Khan was taking with him the container after consuming "South Indian bucket biryani," while another called him “The Bucket Man.”

Imran Khan's presence was made mandatory in the court where he was granted bail in three cases.

