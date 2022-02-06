Imran Khan condoles Lata Mangeshkar's death, says loss for subcontinent

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday paid tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after suffering a multi-organ failure. Offering his condolences, Khan said with Mangeshkar's death, the subcontinent has lost one of the "truly great singers the world has known".

“Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world,” Khan further wrote on Twitter.

The 92-year-old playback singer, also known as India's nightingale, was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived at Shivaji Park to pay tribute to the singer. Also there were Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, MNS supremo Raj Thackeray and actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Earlier, the Union government announced a two-day national mourning in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. During the state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast throughout India.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001. She was only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive Bharat Ratna.

She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', 'Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs. Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

(With agency inputs)