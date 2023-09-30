Imran Khan guilty in cipher case: What Pakistan's top investigation agency said

Pakistan's top investigation agency declared former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi guilty in the cipher case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted the charge sheet against Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to a special court established under the Official Secrets Act., Both are currently detained in jail on judicial remand. The FIA requested the court to start the trial of both the leaders and sentence them according to the law.

What is the case against Imran Khan?

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Imran Khan was arrested last month after a case was filed against him for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act by disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by the country's embassy in Washington last year in March.

What did the FIA say in its chargesheet?

The FIA also attached the transcript of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s speeches made on March 27 in the chargesheet as it included a list of 28 witnesses. Foreign secretary Asad Majid, former foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood, and additional foreign secretary Faisal Niaz Tirmizi are included in the list of witnesses, it said.

Will Imran Khan's judicial remand continue?

Earlier this month, Imran Khan was sent to jail on remand for the third time. His judicial remand was initially extended till September 13 and then again till September 26, along with Shah Mahmood Qureshi's. Imran Khan has also been shifted to the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi from Attock prison as the Islamabad High Court ordered authorities to relocate him to the high-security jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON