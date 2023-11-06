Jailed Imran Khan and his sons stopped from talking on phone?

A special court in Pakistan issued notices to the Adiala Jail superintendent for failing to arrange a phone call between jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his sons. Imran Khan's sons- Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan- live in the UK with his ex-wife Jemima. Imran Khan divorced her in 2004. Special court judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain last week had allowed Imran Khan to make a telephone call to his children every Saturday.

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan(Reuters)

But in a petition, Imran Khan's lawyer Sheraz Ahmed Ranjha said that the Adiala jail superintendent did not obey the court's order.

"The respondent has wilfully, deliberately and intentionally violated the order of the honourable court,” the petition said. Contempt of court proceedings should be commenced against the prison official, it added as the application sought that the superintendent be instructed to arrange a phone call between Imran Khan and his sons immediately.

The court issued notices to the Adiala jail superintendent and sought responses to the petition. The hearing was subsequently adjourned till November 8.

Imran Khan has been in the Adiala Jail after he was shifted there on September 26 from the Attock jail where he was taken after arrest on August 5 following conviction in the Toshakhana case. His sentence was later suspended by the Islamabad High Court. He was later arrested in the cipher case and remains in the Attock jail on judicial remand.

