Imran Khan reflects on his government. Then, a vow with dig at Shehbaz Sharif

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan took a dig at the ruling coalition regarding early polls in the country saying that he would instead choose the opposition benches rather than forming a weak government, ARY News reported.

"Whenever we capture mafias, they got released on bail on the next day. We had failed to implement the rule of law and we know that we appointed the wrong people to key positions," ARY news quoted Imran Khan as saying conceding that forming a weak government was his mistake.

Imran Khan also criticised prime minister Shehbaz Sharif for being charged with ₹16 billion in corruption but being released owing to their powerful position.

Earlier, Imran Khan said that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had "made a deal" with Pakistan People's Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Imran Khan said that during the past year he found out that General (retired) Bajwa “does not want accountability” claiming that former chief of army staff (COAS) General Bajwa probably believed that PTI's popularity would witness a decline, however, "that did not happen."

Imran Khan also said that the his government would have "cleaned up" the nation if a "right army chief was present" predicting that the elections will be held in March or April of the coming year.

"I will not hurt people's trust for the sake of power and will not make any compromise the hope of the people to come into the government," Imran Khan said.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan had accused the former army chief (retired) General Qamar Javed Bajwa of playing a "double game" with his government.

